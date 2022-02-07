Dothan man charged with murder in Friday stabbing death

A Dothan man is behind bars on a $1.5 million bond after stabbing a man to death on Friday night.

Latrevius Hyshon Thomas-Jackson, 22, is charged with murder.

Dothan police officers responded to an edged weapon assault at a home in the 300 block of Rimson Road.

When officers arrived on scene, 41-year-old Frenando Quantrill Jones was suffering from multiple stab wounds to his chest and shoulder. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police that Thomas-Jackson and Jones were arguing over the suspect’s treatment of a female. The argument turned physical with both parties receiving minor injuries before Thomas-Jackson allegedly grabbed a large kitchen knife.

He used the knife to stab Jones multiple times before fleeing the scene. Investigator located the weapon they believe was involved in the incident after Jones’ statements.

Thomas-Jackson is currently being held at the Houston County Jail.

At the time of the incident, Thomas-Jackson was out of jail on bond for drug and theft charges.

