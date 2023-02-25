A Dothan man has been arrested and charged with one count of rape.

Ryan Harold Barber, 36, is charged with rape first degree, according to a Dothan Police Department news release.

Barber is being held in the Houston County Jail with no bond at this time.

According to the news release, Dothan Police were called to a local hospital Thursday night to meet with a sexual assault victim.

An investigation into the allegations was conducted and a search warrant was conducted at the location of the crime in which possible evidence was collected. As a result of the investigation, the suspect was arrested and charged.