Dothan man charged with robbing acquaintance on street

A Dothan man was arrested for robbery after threatening an acquaintance with a firearm in public.

Tiara Demone Henderson, 30, is charged with first-degree robbery.

Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis said Henderson met with the victim in the 800 block of Persimmon Street on Saturday. Henderson allegedly gave the impression he had a firearm, though the victim never saw it, and threatened the victim into emptying his pockets of currency.

According to the police report, the victim and suspect knew each other “from past dealings.”

Henderson was arrested the same day. He is currently being held in the Houston County Jail with a bond set at $60,000.

