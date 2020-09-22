Dothan man charged with theft, shooting witness

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A lengthy investigation leads to a Dothan man facing multiple charges after he allegedly stole a firearm and shot a state witness while out of jail on bond.

Matavis Rashad Poke, 26, of Dothan, was arrested Monday and charged with third-degree robbery, first-degree assault, first-degree attempted assault, and intimidating a witness.

According to police, on Sept. 12 Poke was with an acquaintance in her apartment in the 100 block of Johnson Circle when he allegedly pushed the victim down on the bed and forcibly stole a Glock handgun.

“After Mr. Poke allegedly stole the handgun he left the apartment; the victim then tried to run after Poke to retrieve her handgun when he fired shots toward the female victim,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “The victim was not injured. After leaving that area, Poke saw someone who was a witness in a previous crime involving Poke, and he shot that male victim four times in the left leg.”

The second victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Poke was arrested in July and charged with first-degree burglary. He is currently in the Houston County Jail.

