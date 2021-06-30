Dothan man faces 50 more child pornography charges after forensic analysis

A Dothan man is in jail on bonds totaling $1.5 million after a thorough forensic search of his electronic devices revealed over 50 images depicting child pornography.
William Robert Kelley, 26, is being charged with 50 counts of possession of child pornography with intent to disseminate following his initial arrest at the beginning of June.
Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said previously that the investigation started with a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that a graphic video was shared on a social media application. One of the IP addresses identified by the task force linked the video to Kelley’s electronic devices.
During a search of Kelley’s home, multiple electronic devices were seized and further analyses revealed well over 50 images and videos depicting child pornography being exchanged with Kelley.
He is currently in jail as his lawyer seeks to reduce or amend his bond. No court dates have been filed.
