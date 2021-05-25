Dothan man faces charges of statutory rape in ongoing investigation

A Dothan man was arrested again in an ongoing sex case involving a minor he met on social media.

Quishawn Jerry Coleman, 23, is now being charged with two counts of statutory rape, eight counts of distributing obscene material and electronic solicitation. He also faces two counts of second-degree sodomy he was charged with two weeks ago during a preliminary investigation.

Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis said Henry County Sheriff’s Office contacted Dothan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit with information on the purported crime.

Mullis said Coleman allegedly made contact with a female victim under the age of 16 using a social media app, sent obscene material to her, and the pair made arrangements to reach on at least two occasions.

Coleman was arrested again on Monday on new charges and is currently in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $330,000.

