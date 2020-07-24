Dothan man faces multiple sex crime charges, accused of unlawful sex acts with minor

Bryan Otis Langford, 38, was arrested Thursday and charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, sexual abuse (second-offense, updated to felony charge), second-degree rape, second-degree sodomy, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.

“Information in this case is very limited due to the sensitivity of this case,” Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis said. “During the investigation it was determined the victim and Mr. Langford had previously met and after meeting, began exchanging messages. At some point and time the two agreed to meet. During that meeting Mr. Langford performed illegal sex acts on the minor.”