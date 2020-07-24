You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Dothan man faces multiple sex crime charges, accused of unlawful sex acts with minor
0 comments
top story

Dothan man faces multiple sex crime charges, accused of unlawful sex acts with minor

Only $3 for 13 weeks

A Dothan man faces multiple sex crime charges after allegedly performing unlawful sex acts with a child under the age of 16.

Bryan Otis Langford, 38, was arrested Thursday and charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, sexual abuse (second-offense, updated to felony charge), second-degree rape, second-degree sodomy, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.

“Information in this case is very limited due to the sensitivity of this case,” Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis said. “During the investigation it was determined the victim and Mr. Langford had previously met and after meeting, began exchanging messages. At some point and time the two agreed to meet. During that meeting Mr. Langford performed illegal sex acts on the minor.”

According to police, the incident occurred on July 17.

Langford is in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $151,000.

Dothan man faces multiple sex crime charges after performing unlawful sex act with minor

Bryan Otis Langford

 Houston County Sheriff's Department
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News