Dothan man faces sodomy charges in case involving juvenile

A Dothan man has been arrested on sex charges in an ongoing investigation involving a juvenile under 16 years old.
Quishawn Jerry Coleman, 23, is being charged with two counts of second-degree sodomy.
Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis said the investigation is a multi-agency effort and information is limited at this time.
Coleman was arrested Thursday with bonds totaling $30,000.
Sable Riley
Reporter II
History nut. Dr. Pepper drinker. Mom.
