Dothan man faces sodomy charges in case involving juvenile
Dothan man faces sodomy charges in case involving juvenile

Quishawn Jerry Coleman

Quishawn Jerry Coleman, 23, of Dothan

 Sable Riley

A Dothan man has been arrested on sex charges in an ongoing investigation involving a juvenile under 16 years old.

Quishawn Jerry Coleman, 23, is being charged with two counts of second-degree sodomy.

Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis said the investigation is a multi-agency effort and information is limited at this time.

Coleman was arrested Thursday with bonds totaling $30,000.

