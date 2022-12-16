 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Dothan man fatally shot during Alexander Drive incident Thursday night

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights generic
METRO CREATIVE GRAPHICS

A Dothan man was fatally shot Thursday night during an incident in the 1300 block of Alexander Drive, according to a Dothan Police Department news release.

Police said they received a report of a firearm assault just before 7 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived on the scene, they confirmed a victim, Alfonso Morrissette, 21, had already been transported to Southeast Health by a personal vehicle.

The victim had suffered from a single gunshot wound to the upper torso and was in critical condition. Morrissette later succumbed to his injury during surgery.

The news release stated that the victim had been murdered, and the preliminary stage of the investigation was underway. No additional details were released.

This story will be updated when information is available.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

What to know before chopping down a Christmas Tree from a national forest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert