Dothan man fatally shot during Alexander Drive incident Thursday night

A Dothan man was fatally shot Thursday night during an incident in the 1300 block of Alexander Drive, according to a Dothan Police Department news release.

Police said they received a report of a firearm assault just before 7 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived on the scene, they confirmed a victim, Alfonso Morrissette, 21, had already been transported to Southeast Health by a personal vehicle.

The victim had suffered from a single gunshot wound to the upper torso and was in critical condition. Morrissette later succumbed to his injury during surgery.

The news release stated that the victim had been murdered, and the preliminary stage of the investigation was underway. No additional details were released.

