 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dothan man found with radio tower stolen out of Florida
0 Comments
alert top story

Dothan man found with radio tower stolen out of Florida

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bradley Harris Whitehead

Bradley Harris Whitehead, 44, of Dothan

 Sable Riley

A Dothan man was found in possession of a mobile radio tower stolen out of Panama City.

Bradley Harris Whitehead, 44, was charged with first-degree receiving stolen property earlier this week.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said a concerned resident in a neighborhood in the 10 block of East Chadwick Circle contacted police about the suspicious equipment in Whitehead’s yard.

The equipment was identified as a 30-foot aluminum trailer with an attached collapsible radio tower that could reach as a high at 100 feet, valued at $15,000. The mobile radio tower was reported stolen by a Panama City radio station on July 15.

Whitehead’s bond was set at $10,000.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rio de Janeiro passes Olympic flame to Tokyo

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert