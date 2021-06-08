Dothan man gets 5 years for possessing guns with felon status

A U.S. district judge has sentenced a Dothan man to five years in federal prison for possessing firearms after a felony conviction.

Dothan Police Department executed a search warrant at the residence of Trajazaman L. Farmer, 31, in July 2019 after receiving information from two of his children that he was selling drugs out of the home.

Farmer was arrested in July 2019 by the Dothan Police Department, according to court records.

During the search, officers discovered a .44 Special caliber revolver, a 9-mm semiautomatic rifle, an Anderson Manufacturing model AM-15, MULTI caliber semiautomatic rifle, and a 7.62x39 caliber semiautomatic rifle. Farmer has previous felony convictions and is prohibited from possessing firearms. During the sentencing hearing, it was revealed that the AM-15 was a stolen weapon.

Farmer was sentenced to 60 months in prison and three years of supervised release on Thursday for being a felon in possession of a firearm. There is no parole in the federal system.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Dothan Police Department investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Megan Kirkpatrick prosecuted the case.

