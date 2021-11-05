Dothan man gets 9 years in truck bombing

A Dothan man will be spending nine years in federal prison following his sentencing for detonating a truck bomb in 2017, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart on Friday.

Slyvio Joseph King, 48, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and malicious use of an explosive device in October 2020. On Thursday, he was sentenced to 108 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to the factual basis contained in the plea agreement and court records from his co-defendant’s trial, King worked at Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center in Dothan with co-defendant Ashley Nicole Haydt, 36, from Taylor.

King developed a friendship with Haydt during their time working together and she told King of her relationship and custody issues with a former boyfriend. Haydt would frequently communicate to King her hatred of the ex-boyfriend and how the custody dispute was impacting her and her other children.

Evidence presented at Haydt’s trial showed that she provided King with her ex-boyfriend’s address and, in the early morning hours of Oct. 23, 2017, King placed an explosive device in the ex’s work truck and detonated the bomb while the victim was driving to work. The victim was injured, but survived.