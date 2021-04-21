Dothan man killed in officer-involved shooting identified

A Dothan man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting on Monday has been identified as 39-year-old Doward Sylleen Baker.
Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd confirmed his name on Wednesday.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating video and physical evidence from the shooting that left a Dothan officer with a gunshot wound to his leg. The officer, who Dothan Police Chief Will Benny said has not yet been identified due to safety concerns, had surgery on Monday and officials say he is recovering well.
According to arrest records, Baker had another conflict with police in January of this year when he was arrested on two counts of harassment of a public official and disorderly conduct.
In December of 2000, Baker was arrested with two other men in connection to the robbery of a Daleville pawn shop, according to a previous article from the Southeast Sun. Baker admitted to police at the time that he was acting as a lookout for the other two men. One of the men attacked the owner with a baseball bat.
On Monday, Benny said officers pulled Baker's vehicle over for not having a license plate displayed. The officer conducting the traffic stop noticed a gun in the front seat of the vehicle. The suspect reportedly fled the scene before he was released by officers and stopped a short distance away on the corner of Third Avenue and Trim Street.
According to Benny, Baker then exited the vehicle with the gun. He said the officer attempted to use a Taser to incapacitate the suspect, and the suspect began firing a handgun, hitting the officer in the leg. At that point, the officer and his backup began firing at the suspect “ending the confrontation.”
Benny said he felt confident in the officers’ actions and their response to the situation.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.