Dothan man killed in officer-involved shooting identified

A Dothan man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting on Monday has been identified as 39-year-old Doward Sylleen Baker.

Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd confirmed his name on Wednesday.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating video and physical evidence from the shooting that left a Dothan officer with a gunshot wound to his leg. The officer, who Dothan Police Chief Will Benny said has not yet been identified due to safety concerns, had surgery on Monday and officials say he is recovering well.

According to arrest records, Baker had another conflict with police in January of this year when he was arrested on two counts of harassment of a public official and disorderly conduct.

In December of 2000, Baker was arrested with two other men in connection to the robbery of a Daleville pawn shop, according to a previous article from the Southeast Sun. Baker admitted to police at the time that he was acting as a lookout for the other two men. One of the men attacked the owner with a baseball bat.