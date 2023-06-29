A Dothan man accused of killing his roommate on Jan. 2 pleaded not guilty earlier this week.

Justin Tyler Marchozzi, 31, of Dothan, entered the not guilty plea on Tuesday, June 27.

Dothan police said at around 3:10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, police officers and Dothan Fire and Rescue personnel were dispatched to a possible suicide at Highland Hills Apartment complex. When emergency personnel arrived at the scene, they began life saving measures on the victim, Richard Brandon Littlefield, 48, who sustained one gunshot wound to the upper torso.

The only other person present at the time of the incident was Marchozzi, who called 911 and reported the death as a suicide.

After gathering evidence at the crime scene, and information from neighboring witnesses, police charged Marchozzi with one count of murder and one count of certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol.

Marchozzi was held in lieu of a $1.5 million bond on the murder charge and a $15,000 bond on the pistol charge.

Last week, a grand jury indicted Marchozzi on the charges, and his trial is scheduled to begin on Monday, Sept. 25.