Dothan man sentenced to more than 15 years for federal drug and gun crimes

A Dothan man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison for gun and drug crimes, according to acting U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart.

Dothan police executed a search warrant on 36-year-old Jimmy Lamar Berry’s residence on Aug. 28, 2017. During the search, cocaine and a digital scale were found in the kitchen, along with a handgun. Officers also located various amounts of marijuana, cocaine, and other controlled substances in one of the cars in the back yard of Berry’s house.

Later, on July 11, 2019, the Dothan Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service executed an arrest warrant for Berry relating to a federal indictment that stemmed, in part, from evidence discovered during the August 2017 search. While making the arrest, officers smelled the odor of marijuana inside Berry’s residence. Law enforcement then obtained a search warrant and found more cocaine and marijuana, a digital scale with cocaine residue on it, and another firearm.

Based on evidence found during this search, additional charges were brought in a superseding federal indictment in September of 2019. Berry pleaded guilty on July 1, 2021 to three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.