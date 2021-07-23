 Skip to main content
Dothan man shoots at car in front of police, gets arrested
  • Updated
Martin Jamal Walker

Martin Jamal Walker, 33, of Dothan

 Sable Riley

A Dothan man pulled up next to two dozen officers, shot up an unoccupied car, and was immediately arrested.

Martin Jamal Walker, 33, was charged with shooting into an unoccupied vehicle for the July 18 incident.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said two dozen police officers were doing traffic enforcement on South Saint Andrews Street on Sunday.

“A vehicle pulled up close to them, turned off his lights, and they heard five or six gunshots,” Owens said. The vehicle that was shot was a 2014 Nissan Versa with no one inside.

Walker’s bond was set at $15,000.

