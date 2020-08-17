You are the owner of this article.
Dothan man uses taser gun on two officers after disarming officer
A Dothan man faces assault charges after police say he took an officer’s Taser gun, and used it on two officers Friday during a traffic stop.

Geoffroi O'Brien Lowe, 29, is charged with two counts of second-degree assault, disarming a law enforcement officer.

According to police, patrol officers conducted a traffic stop involving Lowe and were informed he had outstanding warrants out of another jurisdiction.

“As an officer attempted to take Lowe into custody he disarmed the officer by taking the officer’s Taser gun and using it on the officer by tasing the neck and arm areas,” Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis said. “A second officer was also tased in the neck area.”

The officers called for assistance, and Lowe was apprehended without further incident. The officers received minor injuries.

Lowe is in the Houston County Jail with no bond.

Man uses taser gun on two officers after disarming officer; arrested

Geoffroi O'Brien Lowe

 Houston County Jail
