Dothan massage therapist arrested for videoing sessions

A Dothan massage therapy business owner was arrested for recording sessions with female clients with a hidden camera.

Paul J. Meadows, 50, was charged with aggravated criminal surveillance on Monday.

The Dothan Police Department was made aware by a contractor on June 14 during renovations that a camera was located hidden inside the business, Touch of Grace Massage on Hidden Glen Way.

Investigators found the camera and discovered Meadows was secretly recording massage sessions. Lt. Scott Owens said it was placed in such a way “it captured a lot of activity in the room.”

Only one video was found stored on the camera after forensic analysis.

Meadows was taken into custody with a $15,000 bond.

In April, Meadows was also charged with sexual misconduct in regard to a complaint from a female client.

Owens said the case is still under investigation, but no further details will be released at this time due to the sensitive nature of the case.

