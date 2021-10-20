Dothan mom seeks justice in shooting death of 20-year-old son

A Dothan mom wants justice after weeks have passed since her son’s death from a shooting in which police have not named any suspects.

Sincere Tyson, 20, was shot in his bed in his Abbey Oaks apartment on the evening of Oct. 9.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound that proved fatal.

His mother, Lerwanna McClindon, was emotional at Doug Tew Park – the last place she saw her son before he was shot – on Wednesday as she described the day he died.

“It was a really pretty day,” she said. “We came down here and he met his only niece for her birthday party.”

His niece has just turned four.

“On that Saturday, we had been here and just enjoying the birthday party, him clowning and cutting up in his usual self,” McClindon said. “Everybody’s sides and stuff were hurting.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The rest of the family went to Mikata’s Japanese restaurant to celebrate another birthday in the family when Tyson went home because he said he was tired. When McClindon was at the restaurant, she received a call from Tyson’s roommate that he had been shot and was being taken to the hospital.