Dothan mothers to speak out against gun violence

Multiple Dothan mothers will speak out about their children dying by useless gun violence during a Black Out Gun Violence conference.
The conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at downtown clock tower located at the intersections of Foster Street and Troy Street. Guest speaker for the event is Tyeesha Martin.
Martin lost her teenage son to gun violence in May 2017 in a shooting at Wiregrass Park.
When police arrived at the Wiregrass Park, they found Kendarrius Martin suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency personnel began lifesaving measures and he was transported by ambulance to Southeast Alabama Medical Center, but he did not survive.
He was just a few weeks shy of a fresh start in Minnesota with an opportunity to play college football. Instead, a bullet ended everything for Martin.
Martin said her son did not know the boys charged with her son’s death.
“These children were from Panama City, Florida, and all of this started over beef on social media and that beef was nothing to do with my son or any of his friends,” Martin said. “My son and 30 or more other children walked outside from the gym to the parking lot after another younger child informed him there were five individuals in a car wanting to speak with them. A short time later everyone was headed back inside the gym to finish playing ball, and those boys pulled to the side and one boy jumped out and shot him. In the surveillance video it clearly shows my son had no idea that car had pulled to the side, and he had no idea a gun had been drawn. Out of all those children, my son was the only one struck.”
Anita Dawkins is assisting Martin in Thursday’s event.
“I was asked by Ms. Martin to assist in this event, and I am proud to,” Dawkins said. “We have too many children dying from gun violence. We need to draw attention to this matter and we need to draw attention now. This is a problem and the problem is not going to go away. This is the community’s chance to come together and show our support in ending gun violence. Too many parents have a lost a child because of this crime and it needs to stop. How many more mothers and fathers must bury a child due to gun violence? And a majority of these crimes occur because of the internet. The internet and social media are educating our children, and they are falling victims to deadly crimes. Enough is enough.”
Since the beginning of the year, Dothan police have responded to 70 shooting calls, with at least four calls resulting in deaths.
Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish will also be in attendance Thursday.
“I applaud Ms. Martin and Ms. Dawkins for hosting this event,” Parrish said. “Community advocacy is a very big part in keeping the crime rates down and drawing attention to crimes such as gun violence, and I believe we should all take responsibility in making our city a better place. I believe everyone involved in this event is making a stand and wanting it to be known that enough violence is enough.”
Parrish hopes participating in Thursday’s event can help draw attention to lack of cooperation.
“When it comes to dealing with crimes such as firearm assaults or homicides, we tend to run into a lack of cooperation with either the victim or witnesses,” Parrish said. “Investigators are being told by the victims they don’t know who shot them or why they were shot, and they just refuse to cooperate. We also have witnesses who won’t cooperate with the investigation by providing needed information. Without cooperation from a victim or having a witness refusing to cooperate by providing information that could lead to an arrest, we can’t make an arrest. We need cooperation in order to make an arrest. Having cooperation is very important, and I hope Thursday’s event will allow me to discuss just how important cooperation truly is.”
Without cooperation from those involved, justice will be limited.
“No law enforcement officer wants to tell any family they have lost a loved one from a violent crime, but this is a crime that exists across our nation,” Parrish said. “That’s why I hope Thursday’s event will draw everyone’s attention gun violence, and let us all work together to make our city a better place.”
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.