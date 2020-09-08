Dothan mothers to speak out against gun violence

“These children were from Panama City, Florida, and all of this started over beef on social media and that beef was nothing to do with my son or any of his friends,” Martin said. “My son and 30 or more other children walked outside from the gym to the parking lot after another younger child informed him there were five individuals in a car wanting to speak with them. A short time later everyone was headed back inside the gym to finish playing ball, and those boys pulled to the side and one boy jumped out and shot him. In the surveillance video it clearly shows my son had no idea that car had pulled to the side, and he had no idea a gun had been drawn. Out of all those children, my son was the only one struck.”