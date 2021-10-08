Dothan nonprofit wants to find solutions to teen violence

A Dothan nonprofit is hosting a community forum to find out why local teenagers are resorting to violence.
Derrick Oliver, the executive director of Equally Yoked, said the nonprofit often works with homeless people and those recovering from drug addictions.
However, a birthday party on Reeves Street that ended with several young teenagers injured with gunshot wounds several weeks ago sparked another mission for the group.
“We just felt led to do something about it,” Oliver said about starting a new division within the ministry called Team Up 4 Teens.
A few weeks ago, the nonprofit hosted a town hall meeting with different commissioners, representatives from Laurel Oaks Behavioral Health Center and Spectracare, members of the Dothan Police Department, and the general public.
“We discussed the teen issue and what we could do to stop violence in the community, violence committed by young people,” Oliver said. “We’re trying to come up with solutions to get the kids to do something that’s productive and get them away from the gang life or drug life of whatever is leading them to do the crimes in the city that they’re doing.”
Oliver said he received positive feedback from members of the community, who agreed that teen violence is a problem for the whole city – not a problem with one particular district or area.
Discussions have revolved around implementing programs to provide teenagers with positive activities.
However, Oliver said he would like to get input from teenagers in the community to get to the root of the problem in order to find a solution.
“We need to hear why they’re doing what they’re doing,” Oliver said. “It might be something completely different than we have thought of. It’s an open mic. It’s a judgment-free zone. We want to know why they feel the way they feel.”
Another open forum will be held on Thursday at Destiny Church on Reeves Street at 6 p.m. Oliver hopes that teenagers and parents with teenagers will attend the event called “The Power of Community: Bridging the Gap.”
Oliver hopes that teenagers and/or parent with teenagers will attend the event to help get to the “source of the problem” and together, build a better environment for future generations.
