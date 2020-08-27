Dothan police apprehend fugitive wanted for parole violation; murder charge

Early Thursday morning officers with the Dothan Police Department apprehended a Newton man wanted by Minnesota law enforcement.
Travis Earl Stringer, 47, was arrested early Thursday morning following a routine traffic stop.
“Officers performed a routine traffic stop on North Oates Street, and as officers approached Stringer, a strong odor of marijuana was observed,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “After running Stringer’s information through the system, officers were notified he was wanted out of St. Paul, Minnesota, for a parole violation on a charge of second-degree murder and domestic violence.”
According to police, Stringer is being held on no bond to be extradited back to Minnesota.
