Dothan police arrest DPA student who threatened school

Dothan police arrested an unnamed Dothan Preparatory Academy student who threatened the school over the weekend on social media.

The juvenile, who is not being named due to the age of the suspect, is charged with making a terrorist threat due to the disruption it caused at the school, according to police.

“We will not tolerate threats of any nature, especially when they continually disrupt the school day and result in countless hours of work to determine their validity and secure the safety of students and staff,” Dothan City Schools said in a statement.

“We need to come together as a community of students, parents, and school personnel to end this disruption of student learning. We urge you to talk to your children now and impress upon them the seriousness of threats in today’s society. Ask them to notify you or school personnel should they hear of any planned or potential disruptive behavior.

“The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority, and we will continue to be vigilant.”

Dothan police said they take these threats seriously, regardless of the validity of the statements.

“We will investigate threats to the fullest and ensure the individual responsible is held accountable for their actions,” the Dothan Police Department stated.

