 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Dothan police arrest DPA student who threatened school

  • Updated
  • 0
Dothan Preparatory Academy

Dothan Preparatory Academy

 Sable Riley

Dothan police arrested an unnamed Dothan Preparatory Academy student who threatened the school over the weekend on social media.

The juvenile, who is not being named due to the age of the suspect, is charged with making a terrorist threat due to the disruption it caused at the school, according to police.

“We will not tolerate threats of any nature, especially when they continually disrupt the school day and result in countless hours of work to determine their validity and secure the safety of students and staff,” Dothan City Schools said in a statement.

“We need to come together as a community of students, parents, and school personnel to end this disruption of student learning. We urge you to talk to your children now and impress upon them the seriousness of threats in today’s society. Ask them to notify you or school personnel should they hear of any planned or potential disruptive behavior.

“The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority, and we will continue to be vigilant.”

People are also reading…

Dothan police said they take these threats seriously, regardless of the validity of the statements.

“We will investigate threats to the fullest and ensure the individual responsible is held accountable for their actions,” the Dothan Police Department stated.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Somalia: Violence against journalists rises

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert