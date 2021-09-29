Dothan police arrest juvenile in shooting death of Ozark man

Dothan police arrested a juvenile in the Monday night shooting death of an Ozark man.

The unidentified 17-year-old male was taken into custody at a residence in the 400 block of Webb Road on Tuesday, police confirmed. The suspect locked himself in a bathroom and refused to surrender to police, according to the Dothan Police Department. He was eventually apprehended by police K-9 and arrested.

The juvenile is charged as an adult with one count of capital murder for shooting into an occupied vehicle, one count of capital murder during the course of an armed robbery, and one count of attempted murder, police said. He is currently being held without bond.

Police are not naming the suspect due to the Juvenile Confidentiality Act, which shields juveniles charged as adults from public scrutiny. The Alabama law went into effect on Aug. 1.

The juvenile is being charged in the death of 23-year-old Dantrell Kelly Lindor, who was shot multiple times in the upper torso while in his car at Tanglewood Garden Apartments on West Inez Road. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Other people in the car with Lindor were not injured and police have not identified a possible motive for the crime.

The case is the fourth homicide the police department's Criminal Investigations Department has invesigated in 2021.

