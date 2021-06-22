Dothan police: Caregiver assaulted elderly family member

A Dothan man was charged with elder abuse after police found his elderly family member suffering from injuries to her face and upper body.
Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said police responded to a call in the 800 block of West Selma Street on Monday. After interviewing the victim, it was revealed that 37-year-old Lonnie Dale Hamby Jr., the woman’s primary caregiver, had assaulted her.
Support Local Journalism
Owens said the elderly woman was over 60 years old and was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Hamby was jailed later in the day for second-degree elder abuse with a $30,000 bond.
Bond was set at $30,000
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Sable Riley
Reporter II
History nut. Dr. Pepper drinker. Mom.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.