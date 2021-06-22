 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dothan police: Caregiver assaulted elderly family member
0 Comments
alert top story

Dothan police: Caregiver assaulted elderly family member

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lonnie Dale Hamby Jr.

Lonnie Dale Hamby Jr., 37, of Dothan

 Sable Riley

A Dothan man was charged with elder abuse after police found his elderly family member suffering from injuries to her face and upper body.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said police responded to a call in the 800 block of West Selma Street on Monday. After interviewing the victim, it was revealed that 37-year-old Lonnie Dale Hamby Jr., the woman’s primary caregiver, had assaulted her.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Owens said the elderly woman was over 60 years old and was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Hamby was jailed later in the day for second-degree elder abuse with a $30,000 bond.

Bond was set at $30,000

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The tallest cliff in the Solar System is one steep drop

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert