Dothan police: Caregiver assaulted elderly family member

A Dothan man was charged with elder abuse after police found his elderly family member suffering from injuries to her face and upper body.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said police responded to a call in the 800 block of West Selma Street on Monday. After interviewing the victim, it was revealed that 37-year-old Lonnie Dale Hamby Jr., the woman’s primary caregiver, had assaulted her.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Owens said the elderly woman was over 60 years old and was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Hamby was jailed later in the day for second-degree elder abuse with a $30,000 bond.

Bond was set at $30,000

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.