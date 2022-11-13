Dothan police charge teen with murder in Peanut Festival Parade shooting

A Dothan teen has been arrested and charged with murder and first degree assault in relation to the fatal shooting Saturday during the National Peanut Festival Parade, Dothan police said Sunday morning.

In a news release, police said while the parade was still in progress a group of individuals engaged in a fight near the intersection of West Main and Montana streets.

Police said the investigation of the incident, which was aided by community members, identified the shooter as Mekhi Nasir Lawton, 18, of Dothan. Warrants were obtained on Lawton for one count of murder and one count of assault first degree.

During the fight, there were multiple shots fired into the group, hitting two victims. One victim, 22-year-old Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen, of Dothan, received one gunshot to the upper torso. He was transported to Southeast Health where he was pronounced deceased.

The second victim received two gunshots to the upper torso and was transported to Southeast Health where he underwent surgery.

Lawton turned himself in just before midnight. His bond has been set at $1.53 million.

“We would like to thank members of our community who assisted in bringing quick resolution to this case ensuring this individual is behind bars,” police said.