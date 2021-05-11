 Skip to main content
Dothan police: Driver arrested for attacking passengers with knife
Dothan police: Driver arrested for attacking passengers with knife

Dothan police arrested a man accused of pulling his car over on South Oates Street and using a knife to attack two passengers, including his domestic partner, over the weekend.

Theo Tramaine Bullard, 40, of Greenville, was charged with first-degree domestic violence and first-degree assault.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Bullard and one of the victims were engaged in a verbal altercation going down the road when he pulled over in a parking lot in the 2300 block of South Oates Street.

“He used a knife to inflict injuries on two victims inside the car,” Owens said.

Bullard’s bonds total $40,000.

Theo Tramaine Bullard

Theo Tramaine Bullard, 40, of Greenville

 Sable Riley
