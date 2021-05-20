Dothan police following leads in Wednesday shooting that injured one

There are still few details available about a Wednesday night shooting that sent one person to the hospital, but Dothan police are pursuing leads.

Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis said police were notified of the shooting when the victim was admitted to a local hospital. The shooting occurred in the 200 block of West Adam Street after 8 p.m. A bullet struck the victim in the upper torso.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Evidence was collected from the roadway in front of a residence.

Mullis said the motive for the crime is unclear and investigators are working the case but do not have a suspect as of Thursday. They are pursuing all leads.

The victim has since been released from the hospital.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.