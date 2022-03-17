Dothan police force getting major pay hike

Dothan police officers are getting a major pay hike starting in April – the second significant increase in the last two years.

Currently, certified officers starting pay is $45,231 in annual salary. After the pay increase, the minimum pay will increase by about 11% to $50,188 annually. In September of 2020, annual salary for Dothan Police Department officers increased to $42,200 from $37,600.

“The commission and the city are prioritizing public safety by approving this increase,” Dothan Police Chief Will Benny said. “It is definitely needed to make our department competitive pay-wise with other departments throughout the state.”

Benny cited issues recruiting and retaining police officers at the current rate of pay and said the increase is a “natural evolutionary step” for Dothan to have the most well-trained, well-equipped police force in the state. With the salary increase, Dothan’s pay schedule will be close to matching the salaries in departments in larger Alabama cities like Hoover and Huntsville and put the range in the top 1% of all police departments in the state.

“The public safety of the citizens of Dothan and visitors is the top priority of the city,” City Manager Kevin Cowper said. “If people don’t feel safe in our community, they won’t want to come here.”

With the city administration’s blessing, the personnel board signed off on the pay raise on Tuesday. All City of Dothan police officers will see a boost in their paychecks when it goes into effect in April.

Salary adjustments and fringe benefits will add about $1 million to DPD’s expenses in the fiscal year, but Benny said the funding is already available in the current budget due to the number of unfilled positions.

The board also approved another 2% pay hike for officers in October at the beginning of the city’s next fiscal year. Also starting in October, another 20 positions for certified officers will become available and the board approved an additional five positions every year for the following four years to meet the demands of the growing population.

Cowper said the city has already streamlined the process of becoming an officer and pay raises are the natural next step in accomplishing its goals. The Dothan Police Department has also added the junior police academy, which provides some training to high school students. Benny said it is already seeing the benefits of that workforce development program.

Benny is also working with state officials on opening a training facility in Dothan at the Wiregrass Public Safety Center so it can offer accredited training at home. In the future, the facility could be used to train officers in the southeast Alabama region.

The personnel board also approved a 10% pay hike for dispatch personnel at the emergency call center.

Starting pay is currently at $37,170, but will move to $40,892 starting in April.

