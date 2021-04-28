Dothan police investigating 'apparent homicide' on Scott Road

Dothan police are currently on the scene of an apparent homicide on Scott Road behind Dothan’s north side Walmart.
Police Chief Will Benny said investigators had just arrived on scene Wednesday around 3:50 p.m. and were in the preliminary stages of investigation.
Benny confirmed there was one victim who had been identified, but whose name is being withheld pending notification of the victim’s family.
This story will be updated as developments are made available.
Sable Riley
Reporter II
History nut. Dr. Pepper drinker. Mom.
