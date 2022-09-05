Dothan police investigation Saturday strong arm robbery at Dothan Pavilion

On Saturday evening, Dothan police responded to a disturbance involving multiple juveniles at the Dothan Pavilion Shopping Center, according to a news release.

Upon arrival at the 7:15 p.m. incident near AMC Theaters, police determined that a juvenile had been physically assaulted by a group of juveniles and a piece of jewelry was stolen during the assault.

Police said the strong arm robbery occurred in the parking lot and did not involve any of the surrounding businesses.

The victim was treated for minor injuries by paramedics.

Police are requesting that anyone with information about the incident to contact the Dothan Police Department.