Dothan police make 2 large drug busts; 4 arrested

Dothan police arrested four people suspected of trafficking methamphetamine in the area this week.

During a traffic stop on Tuesday at the intersection of Reeves Street and Grey Hodges Road, officers discovered 4.5 pounds of methamphetamine inside a vehicle.

Police arrested 32-year-old Travis Welks Miller of Box Springs, Georgia, and Kimberly Garrett of Anniston and charged with both with drug trafficking. Their bonds were set at $100,000 each.

Two days later, officers encountered 49-year-old Freddie Cooley and 39-year-old April Sangster, both of Moultrie, Georgia, at a local motel.

During the course of an investigation, they were found to be in possession of narcotics.

Investigators served a search warrant at the couple’s motel room and discovered nine pounds of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Sangster was charged with drug trafficking, second-degree possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bonds total $758,100.

Cooley was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. His bond was set at $7,500.