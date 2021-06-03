 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dothan police: Man broke into department, stole dirt bike
0 comments
alert top story

Dothan police: Man broke into department, stole dirt bike

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jason Schultz

Jason Schultz, 30, of Dothan

 Sable Riley

A Dothan man was arrested after he allegedly trespassed onto Dothan Police Department property and stole a dirt bike.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Jason Schultz, 30, is being charged with first-degree theft of property, third-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree criminal mischief, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“On June 1, we noticed that a chain link fence at the police department had been damaged,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “It appeared someone had cut through the fence. After getting video surveillance, we determined that a subject went into a secure area of the police department and stole a red and white Honda dirt bike.”

Owens said the suspect was identified as Schultz and he was arrested on Wednesday. His bond was set at $10,000.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is there a snowy season on other planets?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert