Dothan police: Man broke into department, stole dirt bike

A Dothan man was arrested after he allegedly trespassed onto Dothan Police Department property and stole a dirt bike.

Jason Schultz, 30, is being charged with first-degree theft of property, third-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree criminal mischief, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“On June 1, we noticed that a chain link fence at the police department had been damaged,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “It appeared someone had cut through the fence. After getting video surveillance, we determined that a subject went into a secure area of the police department and stole a red and white Honda dirt bike.”

Owens said the suspect was identified as Schultz and he was arrested on Wednesday. His bond was set at $10,000.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.

