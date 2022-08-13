Dothan Police: Multiple firearms stolen from local business

Dothan Police are looking for suspects who used a vehicle late Friday night to ram their way inside a local business and took multiple firearms.

In addition to the theft of the firearms, police said the vehicle ramming the structure located in the 3000 block of South Oates Street also resulted in thousands of dollars of damage to the building. The police news release did not indicate how many or what type of firearms were taken.

As part of their investigation, police are asking the public for assistance in the incident. Police said if anyone has information concerning the crime, they should call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000. Callers who wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 334-793-7000.

Police will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help in an anonymous capacity. A reward may be offered for information that leads to the apprehension of the suspects involved in this incident.