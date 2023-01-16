Dothan police report numerous vehicle break-ins over the weekend

Dothan Police are investigating multiple vehicles broken into over the weekend along the Westside and Northside of Ross Clark Circle in the parking lots of multiple businesses.

During these break-ins, suspects broke the windows of several vehicles and stole valuables.

Police are asking that anyone who may have information related to any of these incidents to contact them at 334-615-3000. If you would like to provide information anonymously, you may call Crime Stoppers at 334-793-7000. The police will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help in an anonymous capacity.

Police also remind everyone to not leave items such as purses, wallets, electronics, gift bags, or any other valuables in your vehicle in plain sight. Even if locked, thieves will not hesitate to damage your vehicle to take your property. Keep all your valuables in the trunk or other locked areas of your vehicle.