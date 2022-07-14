Dothan police search for answers in homicide

Dothan police investigators are still looking for answers as to why an Ashford man was shot and killed at an intersection in a residential area a few blocks off West Main Street.

The victim, 34-year-old Gabriel Raynaldo Johnson, was found dead in a grassy area at Morgan and Westmead streets in Dothan around 6:30 a.m. Thursday by a passerby, Dothan Police Lt. Ronald Hall said during a news conference.

“This was reported by a passing citizen who saw the individual on the side of the roadway as they came through the intersection,” Hall said. “Upon arrival, officers determined that the Black male victim was deceased. It appeared the victim had been shot at least one time in the upper torso.”

Johnson’s body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy, Hall said.

“We are in the preliminary stage of the investigation at this time,” he said. “No motive has been determined for the cause of this incident.”

Hall said anyone who has any information related to the shooting or if they know anything about Johnson’s whereabouts during the nighttime hours of Wednesday are asked to contact the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000. Those who want to remain anonymous can provide information to Crimestoppers at 793-7000.

Investigators spent several hours working the scene at the intersection Thursday morning, Hall said.

It’s unknown exactly how long Johnson had been dead before he was discovered, but Hall said it was most likely a few hours. Hall said while there had been no calls to dispatch about shots being fired during the night, it’s believed Johnson was shot where he was found. Johnson had no other visible injuries, according to Hall.

Family members had tried to contact Johnson on Wednesday night but were unsuccessful, Hall said.

“We do not know if that is going to be prior to his death or after his death when they were attempting to contact him,” he said.

Depending on the direction of travel, Johnson may not have been visible lying by the road at night, Hall said.

Morgan Street begins at West Main Street and ends at a small mobile home park about a block from where Johnson was found. There are houses on Westmead at the intersection with Morgan, which is located about four blocks off West Main in the neighborhood between Edgewood Drive and South Alice Street.

Hall said investigators are still looking into why Johnson may have been in the area.

“Even though he and his family are from the Ashford area, we have learned that he has frequented Dothan,” Hall said. “He has temporarily stayed at various locations throughout Dothan; however, he and his family are originally from Ashford.”