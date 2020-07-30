Dothan police search for shooting suspect; one wounded

Dothan police are looking for a suspect in a Linden Street shooting that injured one person Thursday morning.

Crime scene tape was used to block off the area in front of D&J Grocery Market in the 800 block of Linden Street, and investigators and officers spoke interviewed several witnesses in the area.

“At this time we are canvasing the area to determine if the shooting actually occurred in this area,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “I can confirm one person has been transported to a local hospital for treatment of at least one gunshot wound. Investigators are headed to the hospital at this time.”

According to Owens, there are no potential suspects at this time.

