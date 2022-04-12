Dothan police seeking attempted murder suspect in Monday shooting

Dothan police officers are asking for help finding a suspect accused of trying to shoot an acquaintance waiting to get a haircut.

Damien Antwan Jackson, 35, is being charged with attempted murder and police are seeking the public’s help in determining his whereabouts.

Officers responded to a call about a firearm assault in the 1300 block of Montgomery Highway on Monday. The victim received a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim stated he was at the location waiting to get a haircut when he was approached by the suspect.

They exchanged words about an ongoing dispute before the suspect produced a handgun and fired at the victim as he was running away.

The victim was treated on scene by Dothan Fire and Rescue medics before he drove himself to the hospital for further treatment.

Anyone with information about this incident, or the whereabouts of Jackson is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 334-793-7000 or the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000.

