Dothan school board files motion to dismiss former superintendent's $500K lawsuit

The complaint states that Edwards was “frequently subject to actions and behavior by certain board members to undermine her authority and sabotage her ability to do her job,” despite being “exemplary” in her role as superintendent and never receiving a negative review by the school board.

The complaint states that in one instance, the board’s vice chairman, Guilford, told Edwards she was “insubordinate” to her, and told other board members the same outside of the meeting.

Fuller’s assertion that he first went public with on Jan. 19 is that school board members were in a haste to get rid of Edwards instead of letting her work the 120 days required under the contract. He said she is owed to be paid out the remainder of her contract – $584,000.

In response to the claims, three attorneys representing the school board – Kevin Walding, Carl Johnson Jr., and Wilson Green – filed a motion on April 26 asking the judge to dismiss the complaint on grounds that the plaintiff failed to state a claim upon which relief can be granted.

The motion says that Edwards’ resignation was unconditional and she is trying to perverse the 120-day contractual notice clause in her suit, rendering it effectively meaningless, if not absurd.