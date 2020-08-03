Dothan shooting leaves one with serious injuries; suspect sought

Dothan police continue to search for a suspect in a Saturday evening shooting that left one man suffering from serious injuries.

Police responded to a firearm assault call at 7:59 p.m. in the area of East Southport Street and South Saint Andrews Street.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he remains in serious, but stable condition.

“This is an ongoing investigation so information is limited,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “At this time we are interviewing witnesses, checking for area video surveillance, and taking statements. Following the shooting the victim was not able to speak with investigators due to his health condition, but plans are to speak with the victim soon.”

According to Owens, at least seven shots were fired.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000.

