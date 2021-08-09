Dothan thrift store employee arrested for pocketing cash

A Dothan man was arrested after his employer, a local nonprofit, found that he was pocketing change for several months.
Glenn Gilbert Gunn, 55, is being charged with one count of second-degree theft of property.
Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Gunn was working at a cashier at a thrift store in the 2200 block of Ross Clark Circle. It is alleged that between Feb. 10 and June 22, Gunn would take cash from purchase transactions and pocket it, resulting in over $1,600 in missing revenue from the business.
His bond was set at $15,000.
