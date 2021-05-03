Dothan to settle two police lawsuits with $90K

As evidence to obtain the warrant, Ash claimed the cell phone could contain evidence that Robinson was trying to intimidate a potential witness.

Ash sought to dismiss the case, contending that his actions did not violate Robinson’s constitutional rights because they were justified by a search warrant supported by probable cause, and, in any event, he is entitled to qualified immunity.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, U.S. District Judge William Keith Watkins ruled that the Officer Shane Ash was not entitled to qualified immunity in March 2019. Ash appealed, but the opinion was affirmed by U.S. District Judge Robert Austin Huffaker in January of this year.

No charges were ever filed against Robinson.

White called the case “difficult.” The City of Dothan is planning to pay $60,000 to Robinson before trial to avoid the uncertainties of litigation and its associated expenses, according to a resolution expected to be passed on Tuesday. The resolution stated that the City of Dothan continues to deny liability.