Dothan woman accused of killing unborn child during fight released from jail

A Dothan woman accused of punching and kicking a pregnant woman in the stomach, leading to the unborn child’s death, is out of jail after a judge reduced her bond.

Iveonna Samone Lashay Turner, 20, was charged with reckless murder and surrendered to police on Jan. 28.

The aspiring nurse, according to her social media accounts, was accused of assaulting a pregnant woman when she went to her ex-boyfriend’s house on Shadowlawn Drive to pick up their eight-week-old daughter on Jan. 24.

The victim, in her 30s, later sought medical treatment for pain in her abdomen and a doctor determined that the assault led to injuries that left the fetus unviable and unable to survive, according to the Dothan Police Department.

In Alabama, a fetus is considered a person regardless of its viability.

However, in a petition for protection from abuse filed a day before her arrest, Turner claimed she was “jumped” by her 23-year-old ex-boyfriend and his mother.

She was arrested and put behind bars with a $500,000 bond, but a judge recently granted her lawyer’s motion to reduce the bond to $150,000. She was released from jail on Feb. 3.

A preliminary hearing for the case is set for March 4.

