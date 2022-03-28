 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dothan woman arrested after running ex-boyfriend’s car off the road

Candace Ann Smith

Candace Ann Smith, 47, of Dothan

 Dothan Police Department

A Dothan woman was arrested on assault charges after running her ex-boyfriend’s car off the road on Ross Clark Circle.

Candace Anne Smith, 47, is charged with two counts of first-degree attempted assault.

Dothan Police Lt. Ronald Hall said Smith was allegedly following the vehicle driven by her ex-boyfriend and occupied by a passenger. They were both traveling along the 1400 block of Ross Clark Circle on Saturday when Smith’s car struck the victim’s car, causing it to spin out off the road.

There were no injuries, but the wreck that Hall said was caused intentionally created damage to the victim’s car, which could result in more charges.

Smith was taken to jail and her bonds totaled $30,000.

