Dothan woman arrested for attacking man working on her car
Dothan woman arrested for attacking man working on her car

Lakendra Neshelle Swain

Lakendra Neshelle Swain, 28, of Dothan

 Dothan Police Department

A Dothan woman is accused of pistol-whipping a man she hired to fix her car.

Lakendra Neshelle Swain, 28, is being charged with first-degree assault, according to arrest records.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Swain was having her vehicle worked on at a residence on Wilburn Street on Sept. 22 when Swain allegedly had a confrontation with the victim.

“During the interaction with the victim, the suspect became angry and struck the victim in the mouth with a black handgun,” Owens said. “It resulted in pretty substantial injury to his face and teeth.”

Days later, Swain was arrested with a bond set at $30,000.

