Dothan woman arrested for attacking man working on her car

A Dothan woman is accused of pistol-whipping a man she hired to fix her car.

Lakendra Neshelle Swain, 28, is being charged with first-degree assault, according to arrest records.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Swain was having her vehicle worked on at a residence on Wilburn Street on Sept. 22 when Swain allegedly had a confrontation with the victim.

“During the interaction with the victim, the suspect became angry and struck the victim in the mouth with a black handgun,” Owens said. “It resulted in pretty substantial injury to his face and teeth.”

Days later, Swain was arrested with a bond set at $30,000.