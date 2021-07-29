Dothan woman arrested for felony stalking

A Dothan woman was arrested for following a woman and making threats.
Angela Lanett Moore, 45, has been arrested for first-degree stalking.
Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Moore was intentionally and repeatedly following the victim and making threats, usually through text messages, that made her fear for her safety.
Moore was arrested on Tuesday and her bond was set at $15,000.
