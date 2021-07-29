 Skip to main content
Dothan woman being held without bond after apparent stabbing
Paige Latrell Spann

Paige Latrell Spann, 19, of Dothan

A Dothan woman was arrested following an apparent stabbing on Palmetto Street.

Paige Latrell Spann, 19, is being charged with first-degree assault for the Tuesday incident.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens responded to a disturbance on Palmetto Street, where officers allege that Miss Spann got into verbal altercation with a female victim. At some point, it turned physical and Spann produced a sharp instrument and used it to stab the victim, causing large cuts to arms and legs, but nothing serious.

Spann was arrested a short time later. She is being held without bond at the Houston County Jail until a scheduled court hearing on Aug. 2.

