Dothan woman charged with murder for assaulting pregnant woman, killing unborn child
Dothan woman charged with murder for assaulting pregnant woman, killing unborn child

  Updated
Iveonna Turner

Iveonna Turner, 20, of Dothan

 Dothan Police Department

A Dothan woman is accused of kicking and punching a pregnant woman in the stomach, leading to the death of the victim’s unborn child.

Iveonna Samone Lashay Turner, 20, is charged with murder and is being held in the Houston County jail on a $500,000 bond.

Dothan police said they responded to a disturbance call on Jan. 24 in the 100 block of Shadowlawn Drive, the address of Turner’s ex-boyfriend with whom she shares a child. Witnesses said the suspect and pregnant victim got into a physical altercation during which Turner punched and kicked her several times in the stomach.

After the incident, the victim sought medical treatment for pain in her abdomen.

During a medical examination, doctor determined that the assault led to injuries that left the fetus unviable and unable to survive, according to the Dothan Police Department. Lt. Scott Owens told Al.com that the woman in her 30s was in the early stages of pregnancy.

In Alabama, a fetus is considered a person regardless of its viability.

After the altercation, court records show that Turner, a college student, filed a protection order against her 32-year-old ex-boyfriend, claiming she was the victim of assault while at his residence on Jan. 24. She was also asking for protection for their infant child.

In the petition, she said her child’s father and his mother “jumped” her while she was there to pick up their eight-week-old daughter.

Turner was arrested and booked into jail on Friday.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

