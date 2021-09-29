Dothan woman charged with stealing from elderly relative

Police arrested a Dothan woman last week for stealing $2,400 in cash from an elderly relative.
Amber Storm Sisney, 19, was charged with second-degree financial exploitation of an elderly person.
Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Sisney was being investigated along with Joseph Wade Griffith, 54, accused of taking around $3,000 from the same victim while acting as her caretaker. Griffith was arrested last week and charged with first-degree financial exploitation of an elderly person.
Sisney was arrested the following day with a bond set at $15,000
