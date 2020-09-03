 Skip to main content
Dothan woman faces theft charges after stealing vehicle from motel parking lot
Dothan Police arrested a Houston County woman Wednesday in connection to a vehicle theft Tuesday from a motel parking lot in the 3200 block of Montgomery Highway.

Aiko Danielle Latimore Godwin, 21, is charged with first-degree theft of property.

“During the investigation it was determined the suspect entered the motel parking lot where she allegedly stole a 2005 Lincoln LS,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “The incident was captured by the motel’s video surveillance cameras.”

The vehicle has not been located at this time.

Godwin is in the Houston County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

Aiko Danielle Latimore Godwin

 Houston County Sheriff's Department
